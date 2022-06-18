Somerset Trust Co Sells 340 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Somerset Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises 1.3% of Somerset Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 372.2% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 305,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,321,000 after purchasing an additional 241,070 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after acquiring an additional 23,852 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $72,853,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 14,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $88.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,577,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,527,239. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.78. The firm has a market cap of $132.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

