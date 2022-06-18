Spartan Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $3.27 Million (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Spartan Protocol has a total market cap of $3.27 million and $204,170.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spartan Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0299 or 0.00000167 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded 29.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005583 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 62.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00128418 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 80.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.17 or 0.01119220 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00101618 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002447 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00014871 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 107,204,060 coins and its circulating supply is 109,308,515 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org . Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Spartan Protocol Coin Trading

