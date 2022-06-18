SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 57,865 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,543,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,803,000 after purchasing an additional 179,202 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 33,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,749,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,545,000 after purchasing an additional 65,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $363,000.

SPDW stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.94. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $38.21.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

