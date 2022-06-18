Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) PT Lowered to $15.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CXM. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.07.

Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and a PE ratio of -18.67. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.63.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.96 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 21.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprinklr will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprinklr news, major shareholder Corporate Investors Ix Lt H&F purchased 9,448,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $139,735,993.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,861,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,641,673.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 2,763 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $37,355.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,131,999 shares of company stock worth $16,612,488 over the last ninety days. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 388.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 36,118 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 117.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 19,438 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 19.7% in the first quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 6,970,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

