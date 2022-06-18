Squirrel Finance (NUTS) Price Tops $0.0498 on Exchanges

Squirrel Finance (NUTS) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One Squirrel Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0498 or 0.00000272 BTC on major exchanges. Squirrel Finance has a total market cap of $24,116.32 and $21.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Squirrel Finance has traded down 27.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005471 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,266.45 or 0.99884122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00119749 BTC.

Squirrel Finance Coin Profile

NUTS is a coin. Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 484,268 coins and its circulating supply is 484,159 coins. The official website for Squirrel Finance is squirrel.finance . Squirrel Finance’s official Twitter account is @SquirrelDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Squirrel aims to develop a trusted ecosystem to empower, secure & simplify DeFi for end users. “

Squirrel Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Squirrel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Squirrel Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Squirrel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

