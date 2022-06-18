StableXSwap Market Capitalization Reaches $4.55 Million (STAX)

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. Over the last week, StableXSwap has traded 25.6% lower against the dollar. StableXSwap has a total market cap of $4.55 million and $53.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StableXSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001725 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,314.56 or 1.00020306 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00030885 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005190 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00020513 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005178 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap Profile

StableXSwap (STAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official message board is medium.com/stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official website is stablexswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

StableXSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableXSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableXSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StableXSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

