Standard Lithium (CVE:SLI) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Standard Lithium Ltd. (CVE:SLI – Get Rating) traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$4.92 and last traded at C$5.17. 146,459 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 242,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.32.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Standard Lithium in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 30.80 and a quick ratio of 30.35. The firm has a market cap of C$921.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94.

Standard Lithium ( CVE:SLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that Standard Lithium Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

