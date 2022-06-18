Standard Protocol Price Down 30.5% Over Last 7 Days (STND)

Standard Protocol (STND) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. Standard Protocol has a market capitalization of $627,790.28 and $93,997.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Standard Protocol has traded down 30.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0468 or 0.00000241 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Standard Protocol alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 96.9% against the dollar and now trades at $484.09 or 0.02495861 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00205988 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00093220 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00013675 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Standard Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Standard Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Standard Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.