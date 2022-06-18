Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.50-$10.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.86. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of SWK opened at $103.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.10. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $210.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.37.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $165.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Auxier Asset Management bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $355,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

