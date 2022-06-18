StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of StealthGas in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Get StealthGas alerts:

GASS opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. StealthGas has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $4.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.11.

StealthGas ( NASDAQ:GASS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. StealthGas had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that StealthGas will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GASS. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StealthGas in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StealthGas in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of StealthGas in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 94.3% in the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 12.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. 48.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About StealthGas (Get Rating)

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.