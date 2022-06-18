STERIS (NYSE:STE) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on STE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.00.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS stock opened at $192.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.66 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. STERIS has a 1-year low of $192.40 and a 1-year high of $255.93.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that STERIS will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other STERIS news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,611,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $545,919.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,540.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,659 shares of company stock worth $5,573,759. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the first quarter worth approximately $527,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 16.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 18.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 87,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,180,000 after buying an additional 13,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 13.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS Company Profile (Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.