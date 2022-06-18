Stifel Nicolaus Lowers GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF) Price Target to C$11.00

GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC cut GURU Organic Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday.

GURU Organic Energy stock opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. GURU Organic Energy has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38.

GURU Organic Energy Corp., a beverage company, provides plant-based energy drinks. It offers its products under the Guru Original, Guru Lite, Guru Energy Water, Guru Matcha, Yerba Mate, and Guayusa Tropical Punch names. The company markets its organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States through a distribution network of approximately 23,700 points of sale, as well as through guruenergy.com, FB Marketplace, and Amazon.

