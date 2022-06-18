Stillwater Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,371.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $500,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $121.79 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $117.32 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The company has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.40%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.