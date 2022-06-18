Stillwater Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 0.9% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $460,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $234.72 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45. The company has a market cap of $125.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.57.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

