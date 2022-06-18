StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marine Products (NYSE:MPX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of MPX stock opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. Marine Products has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $18.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average is $11.83. The stock has a market cap of $286.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.07.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Marine Products had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $76.61 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Marine Products’s payout ratio is currently 57.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPX. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marine Products by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 783,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 20,813 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 228.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after purchasing an additional 480,843 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Marine Products by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 626,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Marine Products by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marine Products during the 1st quarter worth about $884,000. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marine Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

