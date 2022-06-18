StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
NASDAQ:XELB opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $24.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.54. Xcel Brands has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.25.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $8.10 million for the quarter.
Xcel Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
