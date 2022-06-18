StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

NASDAQ:XELB opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $24.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.54. Xcel Brands has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.25.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $8.10 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 95,997 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 43.7% in the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 582,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 177,015 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,553,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 105,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

