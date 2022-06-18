StockNews.com Downgrades EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Johnson Rice raised shares of EOG Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.18.

EOG Resources stock opened at $111.67 on Wednesday. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.25. The company has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.66.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,745 shares of company stock worth $1,899,262. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 476.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

