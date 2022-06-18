StockNews.com Downgrades Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Hilltop from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Hilltop alerts:

NYSE:HTH opened at $26.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.50. Hilltop has a 1 year low of $25.07 and a 1 year high of $38.47.

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $316.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.49 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company’s revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hilltop will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 17.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hilltop by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Hilltop by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Hilltop by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Hilltop by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Hilltop by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop (Get Rating)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.