StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Mannatech from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

MTEX opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.32 and a 200 day moving average of $33.54. The company has a market cap of $42.61 million, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.14. Mannatech has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $49.08.

Mannatech ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mannatech had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The business had revenue of $32.38 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

In other news, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $40,227.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mannatech during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Mannatech during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mannatech by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mannatech during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Mannatech by 1,090.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

