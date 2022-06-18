StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom stock opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. UTStarcom has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.81.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UTStarcom stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.15% of UTStarcom as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

