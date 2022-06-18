StockNews.com Lowers Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an underperform rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $187.67.

Shares of AMZN opened at $106.22 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.65. The company has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.52 and a 200-day moving average of $146.73.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

