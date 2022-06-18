StockNews.com Lowers Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Invesco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Invesco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.40.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 22.72%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invesco will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

In related news, CAO Terry Vacheron acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,696 shares in the company, valued at $186,110.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll bought 827,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $13,307,647.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,504,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,516,042.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,559,197 shares of company stock valued at $143,083,859 in the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 73,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in Invesco by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

