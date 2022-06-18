Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Sells 118 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,145 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises approximately 3.0% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Intuit to $476.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $562.56.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit stock opened at $369.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $409.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $497.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 30.84%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

