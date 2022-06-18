Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:SENR) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.06

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.05. Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 20,000 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SENR)

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc provides clean-technologies, waste management, and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions and Solid Waste. The company designs and sells H2SPlus and OdorFilter dry scrubber system solutions for management of hydrogen sulfide in biogas, landfill gas, and petroleum processing operations; develops and designs proprietary technologies and systems for conditioning biogas for use as renewable natural gas; and develops waste destruction technology using pyrolytic heating process combined with non-thermal plasma assisted oxidation.

