Strike (STRK) Price Hits $19.30 on Exchanges

Strike (STRK) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. During the last seven days, Strike has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Strike coin can now be purchased for approximately $19.30 or 0.00102164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Strike has a total market capitalization of $62.53 million and $44.28 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Strike alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 98% against the dollar and now trades at $317.53 or 0.01680972 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 58.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00134821 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00097124 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002433 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00014038 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,240,229 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.