Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 10,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.88.

Shares of SYK traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,265,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,242. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $193.66 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The stock has a market cap of $73.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $237.08 and its 200 day moving average is $251.71.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

