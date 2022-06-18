Substratum (SUB) Achieves Market Cap of $220,964.68

Substratum (SUB) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Substratum coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Substratum has traded down 40.7% against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a market cap of $220,964.68 and approximately $1,344.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Substratum Coin Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official website is substratum.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling Substratum

