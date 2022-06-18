Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of SUMR stock opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $25.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.58. Summer Infant has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $16.89.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.38 million for the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative return on equity of 94.31% and a negative net margin of 4.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Jason P. Macari sold 9,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $109,138.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 354,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,187,442.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Jason P. Macari acquired 7,746 shares of Summer Infant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $91,402.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 355,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,192,103.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Summer Infant stock. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. EHP Funds Inc. owned about 0.57% of Summer Infant as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 40.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summer Infant, Inc, an infant and juvenile products company, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile safety and convenience products. It offers a range of juvenile products in various product categories, including gates, potty, bath, entertainers, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as audio and video monitors primarily under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.

