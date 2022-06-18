Sumokoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6,978.00 (SUMO)

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Sumokoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0155 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar. Sumokoin has a market capitalization of $705,571.05 and approximately $6,978.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Sumokoin

SUMO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 52,212,672 coins and its circulating supply is 45,512,672 coins. Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Sumokoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

