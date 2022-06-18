Sumokoin (SUMO) Reaches Market Cap of $711,875.08

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. One Sumokoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0156 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. Sumokoin has a market cap of $711,875.08 and approximately $7,321.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sumokoin has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.28 or 0.00545173 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 953.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000229 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000291 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

SUMO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 52,195,543 coins and its circulating supply is 45,495,543 coins. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Sumokoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

