Swirge Tops 1-Day Volume of $57,780.00 (SWG)

Swirge (SWG) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. Swirge has a market capitalization of $16,856.30 and approximately $57,780.00 worth of Swirge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Swirge has traded down 46.9% against the US dollar. One Swirge coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 96% against the dollar and now trades at $637.78 or 0.03302726 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 46.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00166538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00093680 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002437 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00013735 BTC.

Swirge Profile

Swirge’s total supply is 79,709,911 coins and its circulating supply is 11,980,559 coins. Swirge’s official Twitter account is @swirgenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swirge is swirgepay.com

Buying and Selling Swirge

