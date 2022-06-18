Switch (ESH) Trading Down 33.9% Over Last 7 Days

Switch (ESH) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Switch has a market capitalization of $52,542.64 and approximately $1.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Switch has traded down 33.9% against the US dollar. One Switch coin can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00261899 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000167 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000331 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.16 or 0.02127250 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002514 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006671 BTC.

About Switch

ESH is a coin. Switch’s total supply is 12,113,793 coins. Switch’s official message board is medium.com/@switchag . Switch’s official Twitter account is @switchag and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Switch is www.switch.ag

According to CryptoCompare, “Switch is a way to buy and sell tokens, and a whole lot more. On Switch, in addition to trading over 100 tokens directly against each other, users can buy gift cards, gamble, and more. “

