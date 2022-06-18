Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Rating) rose 3.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.85 and last traded at $4.85. Approximately 595 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,580,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.66.
Swvl Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWVL)
