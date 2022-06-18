Symmetry Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 648,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,585 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $17,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000.

DFAC stock opened at $22.79 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $29.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.87.

