Symmetry Partners LLC Buys 23,014 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 255,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,014 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.0% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $31,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 96,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 15,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 118,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Systelligence LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 49,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 30,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $103.89 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $103.15 and a 12-month high of $142.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.56.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

