Symmetry Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Comcast by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.38.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $38.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.56 and a 52 week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

About Comcast (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.