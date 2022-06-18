Symmetry Partners LLC Grows Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,313 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,132,511,000 after purchasing an additional 32,190 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,243 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $206.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.62. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNP. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.36.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

