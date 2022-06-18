Symmetry Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,558 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Broadcom by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,168,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $685.70.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 11,214 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $6,840,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total value of $1,877,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,410 shares of company stock worth $10,704,843. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $498.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $455.71 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a market capitalization of $201.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $566.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $590.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

