Symmetry Partners LLC Invests $61.27 Million in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,213,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,269,000. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 3.9% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC owned approximately 5.80% of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 901.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000.

JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.03. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.67 and a 12 month high of $55.22.

