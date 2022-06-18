Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases 27,958 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,958 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $12,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFUS. Homrich & Berg boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $39.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.38. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $39.32 and a one year high of $52.22.

