Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 9,594 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,586 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,594 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,810,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,030,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,711,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,108,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239,657 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $37,783,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,012,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Shares of RF opened at $18.70 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.25.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.85%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

