Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Bought by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,743 shares during the period. Synchrony Financial makes up approximately 1.2% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $5,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

SYF stock opened at $29.89 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.43.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.94%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Stephens dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

