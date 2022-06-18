Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.63-$8.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.00 billion-$5.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.81 billion. Synopsys also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.01-$2.06 EPS.

SNPS traded up $6.69 on Friday, reaching $296.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,822,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,849. The stock has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $255.02 and a fifty-two week high of $377.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $297.82 and its 200 day moving average is $315.24.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $377.45.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,142,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,465,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total value of $16,064,538.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,884,181.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,241 shares of company stock worth $32,174,289 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 90.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,353,000 after acquiring an additional 347,807 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Synopsys by 11,272.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 164,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,693,000 after buying an additional 162,668 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 57.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 391,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,513,000 after purchasing an additional 143,471 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Synopsys by 19.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 406,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,450,000 after purchasing an additional 66,469 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 659,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,767,000 after acquiring an additional 51,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

