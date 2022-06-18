Syscoin Hits Market Capitalization of $79.00 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Syscoin has a total market cap of $79.00 million and $4.61 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 35% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000653 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000281 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003669 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00026813 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00238582 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000896 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 649,752,814 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

