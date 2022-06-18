T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $0.70 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of TTOO opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. T2 Biosystems has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $1.33. The stock has a market cap of $29.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.40.

T2 Biosystems ( NASDAQ:TTOO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.23 million for the quarter. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 194.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,278.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTOO. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in T2 Biosystems by 277.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 21,581 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in T2 Biosystems by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in T2 Biosystems by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 110,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its stake in T2 Biosystems by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 113,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

