Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Insider Sells $420,021.63 in Stock

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,452,887.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

TTWO stock opened at $125.81 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $195.82. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.14.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $845.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTWO. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $229.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.05.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Take-Two Interactive Software (Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.