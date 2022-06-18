TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Short Interest Update

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,230,000 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the May 15th total of 28,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TAL Education Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,457,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909,065 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in TAL Education Group by 110.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 23.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,033,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,778,000 after buying an additional 392,064 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the third quarter worth about $1,294,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 85.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 20,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TAL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.87. 11,473,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,111,950. TAL Education Group has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $26.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.52.

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $541.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.41 million. Equities analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. CICC Research downgraded TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TAL Education Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.82.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

