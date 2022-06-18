Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $53.51

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $53.51 and last traded at $53.72, with a volume of 3627 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.17.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 705.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.34.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, CFO Leigh Vosseller purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 9,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,260. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 248 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $27,709.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,112 shares in the company, valued at $571,163.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $361,270 and have sold 22,607 shares valued at $1,829,208. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,531,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $759,496,000 after purchasing an additional 52,436 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,306,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $733,408,000 after acquiring an additional 146,577 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,427,129 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $515,851,000 after acquiring an additional 133,133 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,080,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $241,904,000 after buying an additional 137,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,708,030 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $198,627,000 after buying an additional 59,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

