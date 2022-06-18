Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TANH opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.52. Tantech has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $15.70.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TANH. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tantech in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tantech in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tantech by 7,177.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 179,437 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tantech in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Tantech by 13.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter.

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle.

