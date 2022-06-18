Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.68

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.68 and last traded at C$1.72, with a volume of 197603 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.77.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on TKO. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Taseko Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.70 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised shares of Taseko Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.38 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.23.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$489.55 million and a PE ratio of 9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.79, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.06.
In related news, Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.93, for a total value of C$293,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 272,000 shares in the company, valued at C$796,960.
Taseko Mines Company Profile (TSE:TKO)
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
