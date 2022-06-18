Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.68

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.68 and last traded at C$1.72, with a volume of 197603 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.77.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TKO. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Taseko Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.70 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised shares of Taseko Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.38 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.23.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$489.55 million and a PE ratio of 9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.79, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Taseko Mines ( TSE:TKO Get Rating ) (NYSE:TGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$118.33 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.93, for a total value of C$293,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 272,000 shares in the company, valued at C$796,960.

Taseko Mines Company Profile (TSE:TKO)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

